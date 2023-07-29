Imphal: A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA reached here on Saturday to assess the ground situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

The team of opposition MPs will visit several relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The MPs reached Imphal by a commercial flight from Delhi.

After their arrival here, the delegation will go to Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place, to meet victims from the Kuki community in the relief camps there.

“From Imphal, they will go by a chopper to Churachandpur due to security issues. As only one helicopter is available, the members of the delegation would be divided into two teams, and the chopper will make two trips to ferry them,” a security official told PTI.

One team, comprising Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others, would reach Churachandpur first and visit a relief camp set up at the Boys’ Hostel of Churachandpur College.

Another team, comprising Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and others, would go there and visit a relief camp at Don Bosco School in Churachandpur, a source in the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“After returning to Imphal, the team led by Chowdhury will go to another relief camp at Moirang College in Bishnupur district by road to meet victims from the Meitei community,” he said.

The other team of opposition MPs will go to the Ideal Girl’s College relief camp at Akampat in Imphal East district and will visit another camp at Lamboikhongangkhong in Imphal West district.

“On Sunday morning, the delegation will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to discuss the ongoing situation and possible measures to bring peace in Manipur at the earliest,” the MPCC official said.

The team is scheduled to return to the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Also read: MLA Valte not forgotten, monitoring his health: Manipur minister S Ranjan

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









