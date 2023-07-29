Tura: A conglomerate of NGOs from Meghalaya has urged chief minister Conrad Sangma to halt the “manhunt” of protesters who were in attendance during a violence that recently broke out at the mini secretariat at Tura.

The protest led by ACHIK and GSMC, turned violent, injuring 18 security personnel. A conglomerate of NGOs including FKJGP, ADE, AYWO and TCGSU among others made the appeal to the CM.

The NGOs asserted that the actions following the incident, which has tried to criminalize dissent and call those present as assassins, were indicative of an authoritative government.

Recalling what happened prior to the meeting between the CM and the agitating NGOs, FKJGP’s president, Pritam Marak Arengh said that the meeting was proposed to be held at the Circuit House in Tura, however, it was later scheduled at the Mini Secretariat at the last moment.

“This has been missed by everyone. We got an invitation to come to the meeting. Later on, we learnt that the CM went to the venue where agitators were present. When the talks took some time, the agitators became very aggressive. Maybe there were one or two instigators as is evident from the videos and the gathering turned violent. There was some stone pelting and damage to vehicles which was very unfortunate,” said Pritam.

The NGOs questioned the rationale of the administration to allow the CM to proceed to the venue where agitating protesters were waiting, as things could turn violent.

“Was the police department unaware that there was a huge gathering and the crowds could get unruly? Can the safety and security of the CM be compromised by the police if the CM is allowed to go to such a gathering of people who are agitated that the CM is not listening to their demands?” he questioned.

“After the incident, the DGP has gone on to state that this was an attempt to assassinate the CM. This statement can have lots of implications, not necessarily positive. The world is buying into the narrative that the people of Garo Hills have attempted to assassinate the CM of the state, one that is from their own community. This has tainted the image of the entire community,” he shared.

In the aftermath, the police and district administration allegedly began to make arrest protesters on charges of attempt to assassinate the CM of the state. The NGOs observed that the arrests were made in an unprecedented manner.

What has irked many is the district administration’s announcement to reward money to those who inform them about the whereabouts of those that attended the meeting.

“An unprecedented number of arrests are being made and the names of the arrestees have been made public where they have been labelled workers of the TMC or BJP. There may have been political elements but whenever there is an agitation for the community, everyone comes, irrespective of their political colours as they feel this will be their contribution towards the community and a better future,” said Dalseng B Ch Momin, president of ADE.

Angry at the two NGOs that led the agitation, Pritam said that they were the ones appealing to the people to come to the venue following which a huge crowd had gathered that day.

“They have been calling the people to come to the venue for days but when it came to the end, they quickly washed their hands off and said they were not aware of the people who came and were not part of their movement. They even called those that came as people not their own. When such a statement was made, it became very easy for the police and administration to say it was politically motivated and thus began the unprecedented arrests,” he added.

Appealing to the CM, Conrad Sangma, Pritam stressed that this “witch-hunt” could lead to further escalation of the situation.

“People have been extremely silent on the matter and this may just be the indicator of the calm before the storm. You should understand as CM that peace and tranquillity is paramount for the state,” he added.

The NGOs, he said, have been compelled to speak out due to the present circumstances.

More than 46 persons have been arrested so far and “manhunt” is on for over 70 more persons, as per latest reports.

“We appeal to the government that no further arrests should be made and I also request the police department to not oppose bail for those arrested. If there is compelling evidence of wrongdoing, police should interrogate them. Keeping such a huge number of people behind bars and calling them a political nuisance is not very wise on the part of the police. We appeal to the CM to look into the matter. Things cannot be oversimplified like that,” he said.

“Another request, a person of the stature of the DGP has given a statement that it was an attempt to assassinate the CM. The CM should clarify otherwise the entire Garo community will be labelled as assassins. People will not know that there were only a few people who caused the violence. The message you are sending out is that it is the Garo people who tried to assassinate their own CM, from their own community. This is a very dangerous path you are taking,” warned the NGOs.

He added that despite what happened, one positive thing has emerged, is the discussion about the setting up of a second capital in the state of Meghalaya

“There is a narrative that a gentleman’s agreement was made between the founding fathers of our state regarding the setting up of a second capital in Tura. Majority of us believe this narrative. I think it’s time for us to discuss if we want to get to the bottom of what happened and work as stakeholders of the state,” he concluded.

