Guwahati: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, during her visit to Lamka on Saturday, met the two survivors of sexual violence. The two women were stripped and paraded by a mob on May 4.
Expressing her heartfelt solidarity, the governor assured to extend all possible support to the victims and their families in their fight for justice.
She later interacted with leaders of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Zomi Council Steering Committee and Zomi Mothers Association.
Both KIM and Zomi Council Steering Committee submitted memorandums to the Governor and demanded that justice be delivered to all victims of sexual violence.
The demand for a political solution in the form of total separation administration from
Manipur was reiterated.
