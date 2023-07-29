Guwahati: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, during her visit to Lamka on Saturday, met the two survivors of sexual violence. The two women were stripped and paraded by a mob on May 4.

Expressing her heartfelt solidarity, the governor assured to extend all possible support to the victims and their families in their fight for justice.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

She later interacted with leaders of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Zomi Council Steering Committee and Zomi Mothers Association.

Both KIM and Zomi Council Steering Committee submitted memorandums to the Governor and demanded that justice be delivered to all victims of sexual violence.

The demand for a political solution in the form of total separation administration from

Manipur was reiterated.

Also read: Indian women’s struggle against sexual violence has had little support

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









