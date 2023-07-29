Guwahati: A high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising seven members from different ministries of the Government of India (GoI) visited flood-hit districts of Assam for an on-spot assessment of the flood damages during the current year.

The team wrapped up their visit of the three-day tour with the senior officials from the Assam government at the chief secretary’s conference hall, Janata Bhawan, Dispur on Friday.

The team was headed by C.G. Rajini Kaanthan, joint secretary, ministry of home affairs. Other members of the team comprised Pooja Kumar, deputy director, Central Electricity Authority, ministry of power, Sanjay Kumar Singh, SE, from the ministry of Jal Shakti, Guwahati; Adelbert Susangi, SE/Regional Officer, ministry of road transport, Guwahati, Sanjay Kumar, deputy secretary, ministry of rural development; Jintu Das, joint director, directorate of jute development, ministry of agriculture and farmer’s welfare and Rahul Chaurasia, deputy director, department of expenditure, ministry of finance.

The team, divided into two groups, visited the flood-affected districts and sub-divisions of the state including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali and Nalbari.

The central team discussed the damages and loss of livelihood and property in the affected districts of Assam during the meeting.

Subsequently, officials from the Assam government urged the central team to consider releasing the required fund for repair and restoration work against the damages after submission of the final flood memorandum to the Centre.

Kaanthan, in this regard, assured the Assam government and said that the team would submit the report with recommendations to the Centre at the earliest time possible.

The central team also suggested that real time damages of the infrastructure should be submitted with geo-tagged photographs along with time stamps. The team also observed the damages caused to houses in the flood-hit areas apart from destruction of farm lands by the deluge and suggested submitting the final assessment of the damages in the final flood memorandum.

The meeting was chaired by Syedain Abbasi, additional chief secretary to the Assam government. It was also attended by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, principal secretary, Assam and chief executive officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and other senior officers of various line departments of the Assam government.

