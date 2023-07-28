Shillong: Following a report by Times Now linking the violence in Manipur to a temple attack incident in Shillong city, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma urged news agencies to act responsibly and not give it a communal colour.

The news agency mentioned that there is now religious tension in the state following ethnic violence in Manipur.

The temple attack occurred on July 24, at Mahadev Khola Dham wherein armed miscreants attacked the devotees and also a shop owner.

The chief minister appealed to everybody not to give this kind of incident a communal colour as it is incorrect and leads to unnecessary tension.

“But this incident, as I said, was completely between two groups and two individuals, which had nothing to do with religion. We expect the news agencies also to be responsible for not giving it a communal colour. But yes, if it goes beyond a certain point, then we will take action against the agencies that do unnecessarily create this kind of a picture. Because as I said, the agencies should do the homework first, find out the facts and only then come out with any kind of news. But I will reiterate, there is no communal or no religious angle to this incident,” mentioned Sangma.

He added that it is a normal situation and a normal psychological tendency for people where if they see something, they try to connect the dots and then create a story around it.

However, Sangma requested that they should refrain from doing that since it has nothing to do with the situation in Manipur.

Khasi Students Union also expressed their disappointment at Times Now for displaying and using images of KSU linking them to the attack, whereas the attack was not a communal clash at all.

