Imphal: Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre organized an awareness session on World Head and Neck Cancer Day to urge people to quit tobacco and to educate them about the different types of head and neck cancers, their symptoms, and preventive measures.
Importance of screening and early detection of cancer was also highlighted on World Head and Neck Cancer Day observed at the Hospital in Imphal.
Dr. R.K. Gautamjit, Consultant-Head and Neck Oncosurgery, Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre said, “Prevention and early detection are the best line of defence against the cancer menace”.
According to him, head and neck cancer is the term given to cancers that develop in the head and neck region – mouth, nose and sinuses, salivary glands, and throat and voice box (larynx). Individuals known to have an increased risk of head and neck cancer have a history of smoking, chewing tobacco or betel nut or drinking alcohol.
Cancers of head and neck are a significant problem in the country constituting approximately one-third of all cancer cases. It accounts for 30-40% of all cancers in male and 11-16% of all cancers in female.
Annually over 200,000 cases of head and neck cancers occur in India out of which almost 80,000 are oral cancers. Even though maximum numbers of mouth cancers in males are seen after the age of 50, there is an alarming increasing trend towards younger patient population. Tobacco remains the number one lifestyle behaviour responsible for the persistent high incidence of oral and pharyngeal cancers.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre in Imphal is a comprehensive cancer hospital with facilities under one roof like radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology.
It is a 150 bedded hospital with fully equipped ICU and OT for handling complicated cancer surgeries backed with an in-house team of experienced Onco-pathologists, technologists, international board of advisors. The Centre is located at JNIMS Campus.
Also read: Plea on Manipur violence: SC asks petitioner to mention it before CJI
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Assam govt to showcase tourism potential to Delhi tour operators
- Centre issued directives to block 635 URLs for spreading fake news: Anurag Thakur
- Assam govt initiates probe on Bodoland Univ VC’s corruption charges
- Air India plans to start flights to Los Angeles, Boston
- Manipur: Cancer institute urges residents to quit tobacco