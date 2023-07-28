Imphal: Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre organized an awareness session on World Head and Neck Cancer Day to urge people to quit tobacco and to educate them about the different types of head and neck cancers, their symptoms, and preventive measures.

Importance of screening and early detection of cancer was also highlighted on World Head and Neck Cancer Day observed at the Hospital in Imphal.

Dr. R.K. Gautamjit, Consultant-Head and Neck Oncosurgery, Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre said, “Prevention and early detection are the best line of defence against the cancer menace”.

According to him, head and neck cancer is the term given to cancers that develop in the head and neck region – mouth, nose and sinuses, salivary glands, and throat and voice box (larynx). Individuals known to have an increased risk of head and neck cancer have a history of smoking, chewing tobacco or betel nut or drinking alcohol.

Cancers of head and neck are a significant problem in the country constituting approximately one-third of all cancer cases. It accounts for 30-40% of all cancers in male and 11-16% of all cancers in female.

Annually over 200,000 cases of head and neck cancers occur in India out of which almost 80,000 are oral cancers. Even though maximum numbers of mouth cancers in males are seen after the age of 50, there is an alarming increasing trend towards younger patient population. Tobacco remains the number one lifestyle behaviour responsible for the persistent high incidence of oral and pharyngeal cancers.

Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre in Imphal is a comprehensive cancer hospital with facilities under one roof like radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology.

It is a 150 bedded hospital with fully equipped ICU and OT for handling complicated cancer surgeries backed with an in-house team of experienced Onco-pathologists, technologists, international board of advisors. The Centre is located at JNIMS Campus.

