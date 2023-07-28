Release Date: 22/12/2023

Platform: Youtube

Cast: Vishal, Sunaina, Ramana, PN Sunny

Director: A. Vinoth Kumar

“An Engaging Action-Thriller with Flaws That Dull its Brilliance in the final act”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Constable Muruganantham (Vishal) was suspended from duty for brutally beating a murder suspect in custody, who was later proven innocent. Muruganatham goes through hell to get back his job, and finally, when he does, it is because of two influential police officers who come to his aid and influenced the decision-makers. Once he joins duty, one of these police officers enlists his help to physically reprimand a repulsive and dangerous goon, who also happens to be the son of the biggest criminal in the city. Muruganatham is forced to do it and is then ceaselessly targeted by the goon and his army of thugs.

After eluding them for a while, Muruganatham finds himself trapped with his son inside a high-rise under construction, surrounded by every criminal in the city vying for his blood. Will he be able to save himself and his son? Did he actually beat the goon unknowingly, or was there more to it? Did he make any preparations for his escape from the building, or was he caught like a mouse in a trap? These are some of the questions that drive the narrative of this engaging thriller that had the potential to be great.

Simple story presented with numerous twists:

“Laththi” has a simple enough story that is propelled by numerous twists and turns resulting from the wonderfully structured progression of the screenplay. The film successfully holds the audience’s attention with its fast-paced and tense storytelling, leading them from one intriguing and nerve-wracking ordeal for the protagonist to another. Even before the final prolonged climactic sequences begin, we learn a lot about the protagonist and are also given sufficient information about the antagonist that informs us of some of the horrifying things that they have done and what they are capable of. We are also shown how the stakes in the final battle for the antagonists are almost as high as those for the protagonist, who is trying to escape from a life-threatening ordeal with his son alive.

Intriguing narrative with thrilling reveals every 15-20 minutes:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film maintains its engaging momentum by introducing interesting reveals every 15-20 minutes, ensuring that the narrative remains breezy, interesting, and filled with intrigue. This aspect adds an element of surprise and anticipation, leaving the audience with the feeling that something extraordinary might happen as the story progresses. Consequently, the entertainment value of the film is heightened. Furthermore, the movie deserves credit for taking its characters and their ordeals seriously. While there is minimal comedy present, the action and heroic portrayal of the protagonist may border on being superhuman and caricaturish. Nevertheless, this never diminishes the seriousness of the narrative or the genuine belief that the protagonist and his son are in real danger throughout the film. As a result, even the most outrageous action sequences become fascinating and keep the audience invested in the story.

Well-done action sequences that successfully convey the physicality of the action:

The film’s action sequences are sensational, and Vishal’s execution of them is even more impressive. The stunt choreography and the physicality brought into the action are in line with what Tamil films are known for, but what pleasantly surprised me were the unique surprise elements added to the action, gradually revealed as the sequences reach their climax. Most of these surprises are reserved for the final climactic battle that takes place in the building. Their strategic unveiling at the best and most crucial moments not only enhances the enjoyment of the sequences but also intensifies the thrills experienced by the audience. The use of the “Laththi” as a weapon of mass destruction in the film will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the audience. The film’s innovative approach to incorporating this weapon into the action sequences adds to its memorability and contributes to making it a standout feature of the action.

Vishal is proficient as the protagonist:

Vishal’s portrayal of Constable Muruganantham is undeniably the highlight of the film. The character he brings to life is multi-faceted, with many layers to his psyche and the choices he makes. The writing of the character provides a solid foundation, and Vishal’s thoughtful and nuanced performance effectively brings out these complexities. His on-screen camaraderie with his son and the genuine fear he expresses for his safety are portrayed with great depth, leaving a strong impression on the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Additionally, Vishal excels in the film’s simpler moments that hold significant influence over the story’s progression. His acting in these scenes is compelling and adds depth to the overall narrative. As expected, he shines in the action sequences, a skill he is well-known for. However, what truly stands out is how he handles the use of the “Laththi” as a weapon and how effortlessly he performs these sequences. His comfort and inspiring demeanour in executing these action scenes further add to the film’s overall appeal.

The flaws are many as well:

Despite its strengths, “Laththi” also has several notable flaws. As the story progresses, the film becomes overwhelmingly dramatic and excessively over the top. The last 10-20 minutes of the film, in particular, become unbearable and almost border on slapstick comedy. The excessive melodrama thrown at the audience can leave many bewildered and disconnected from the seriousness of the plot. The protagonist’s character undergoes a negative transformation, becoming an overacting, blabbering fool who appears invincible and unable to be killed by any means. This departure from the earlier portrayal of the character can be disappointing for viewers.

Additionally, the quality of the writing deteriorates as the story unfolds. The film demands an increasing suspension of disbelief from the audience, making it challenging to fully engage with the plot. Random situations are transformed into overly complex and masterfully planned ambushes by the protagonist, straining credulity and making it difficult for the audience to buy into the story. Moreover, the portrayal of Muruganantham’s son and his condition feels poorly executed. The element of his condition being triggered by tension, fear, and nervousness is introduced but then seemingly forgotten as the son later exhibits physical prowess and control over his thoughts and actions, engaging in highly demanding and nerve-wracking situations. This inconsistency in the film’s handling of the son’s character can be frustrating for many viewers. The Hindi dubbing of the film is laughably bad. The translation renders some of the serious moments of the film so hilarious and stupefying that it takes away a lot from what was meant to have transpired in the said situations.

Final words:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While “Laththi” has its strengths, its descent into melodrama, the weakening of the protagonist’s character, questionable writing choices, and poorly executed elements can be seen as significant flaws that may hinder the overall enjoyment of the film. “Laththi” demonstrates potential with its engaging narrative and Vishal’s strong performance. It seems like the film could have benefitted from a few more rewrites and closer attention to maintaining realism and logic throughout its narrative. While the majority of the film manages to keep the audience engaged for at least two-thirds of its runtime, the final act disappoints and undoes much of the “good” established earlier, leaving viewers dissatisfied with the overall outcome.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

Also read: ‘Kohrra’ Review: A mesmerising blend of drama, mystery, societal reflections

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









