Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has reason to celebrate as two of its own, Tai Kaya and Soni Beyong, have been selected as international Wushu Judges.

The remarkable feat follows their participation in the National Wushu Judges Seminar and Certification Exam 2023, held at Sarla Birla University in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Hosted by the Ranchi Wushu Association in collaboration with the Wushu Association of India (WAI), the event was held from July 17 to 23 and saw enthusiastic participation from over 300 aspiring judges.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, with six representatives, including Kaya and Beyong, securing the prestigious qualifications.

While the duo qualified as international judges, Techi Juna, Bangram Tungi, Kishen Chetia, and Meme Tallang have also qualified as national Wushu judges, cementing their positions in India’s esteemed Wushu community.

“The success of these six participants reflects the dedication and hard work they put into the seminar and examination, and they are rightfully praised for bringing glory to Arunachal Pradesh,” the Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (APPWA) said in a statement.

The selected individuals have expressed their gratitude to APPWA Tadar Tach and other association members for their unwavering support and encouragement.

