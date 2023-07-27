Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has reason to celebrate as two of its own, Tai Kaya and Soni Beyong, have been selected as international Wushu Judges.
The remarkable feat follows their participation in the National Wushu Judges Seminar and Certification Exam 2023, held at Sarla Birla University in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Hosted by the Ranchi Wushu Association in collaboration with the Wushu Association of India (WAI), the event was held from July 17 to 23 and saw enthusiastic participation from over 300 aspiring judges.
This achievement marks a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, with six representatives, including Kaya and Beyong, securing the prestigious qualifications.
While the duo qualified as international judges, Techi Juna, Bangram Tungi, Kishen Chetia, and Meme Tallang have also qualified as national Wushu judges, cementing their positions in India’s esteemed Wushu community.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The success of these six participants reflects the dedication and hard work they put into the seminar and examination, and they are rightfully praised for bringing glory to Arunachal Pradesh,” the Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (APPWA) said in a statement.
The selected individuals have expressed their gratitude to APPWA Tadar Tach and other association members for their unwavering support and encouragement.
Also read: Arunachal: Schools closed in East Siang over conjunctivitis outbreak
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Two from Arunachal selected as international Wushu judges
- Manipur: Unknown disease kills at least 10 pigs in Ukhrul
- Manipur: 1 killed, 3 injured in violence in Churachandpur
- Jal Jeevan Mission helping women in Arunachal’s Leparada district
- Kuki-Zo students demand offline classes, transfer from Manipur Uni
- Heavy rains to hit Arunachal and Assam? Here’s what we know