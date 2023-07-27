Kathmandu: Nepali climber Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa along with Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila on Thursday set a new world record by becoming the fastest climbers to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres within a three-month period.
“At around 11:30 AM Nepal time, the duo reached atop the world’s second highest peak Mt K2 situated in Pakistan, completing their fourteen 8000ers in just 92 days,” Mingma Sherpa, the chairman of Seven Summit Treks that organised the expedition, told PTI over phone.
“They set the record of becoming the fastest climbers to complete 14 peaks above 8,000m,” he said.
Earlier they climbed Mt Everest on May 29. The other mountains above 8,000 metre which they conquered are Mt Lhotse, Mt Dhaulagiri, Mt Kanchanjunga, Mt Makalu, Mt Manaslu, Mt Cho Oyu, Mt Shisapanga, Mt Annapurna, Nagar Parvat, G-1, G-2 and Broad Peak.
Tenjen and Kristin have beat the record of Nepal-born naturalised British mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who climbed all the 14 peaks over 8,000 metre in 6 month and six days.
