Kohima: ‘Ta Dhom’, a multi-lingual music project was launched at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA), Jotsoma on Wednesday. Nine artists in hip-hop and beatboxing genres from Nagaland have been selected for the project.

The music project was officially launched by the advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha.

Viveick Rajagopalan, the visionary behind the Ta Dhom project, shared that it is a multi-lingual rap endeavor representing the diverse languages and cultures of India. He discussed the project’s inception with Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) chairman Theja Meru in 2019 and expressed his desire to foster connections and unity among communities.

Rajagopalan commended TaFMA for their exceptional work and encouraged the selected artists not only to learn but also to share their knowledge with others. The project’s name, ‘Ta’ and ‘Dhom,’ signifies the amalgamation of two worlds, ideas, and cultures.

Abu Metha, who inaugurated the project, praised the exceptional talents of the young people from Nagaland and the Northeast. He emphasized how music, arts, and dance are deeply ingrained in their DNA, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland. TaFMA, established as a Special Purpose Vehicle by the State Government, plays a crucial role in promoting music and arts as industries, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting the musical fraternity in Nagaland.

With more than 200 communities in the Northeast, Metha said that the Northeast has so much to contribute to the world, and if given the opportunities, Nagaland and the region can make India shine brighter. Highlighting the achievements of the youth at the national as well as international level, he said that they have become the new generation of Naga Ambassadors.

Metha stated that TaFMA is at the forefront of collaboration with institutions and artists, which has created opportunities and given a platform to artists to perform at the highest level. He assured that the government will continue to push the envelope and create opportunities the musicians deserve, and informed that a team from TaFMA will be participating in the next WOMEX (Worldwide Music Expo), which will be held in Spain.

He also stated that Nagaland will be hosting the next edition of the Asia Music Summit. He expressed hope that with TaFMA’s active presence on social media, more opportunities will be created for musicians to reach a wider audience, transcending man-made boundaries across the globe. With the collaboration and addition of Naga ‘flavour’ to the Ta Dhom project, he hoped that it will be a success.

Chairman of TaFMA, Theja Meru, shared that the project will be a fusion of Indian rhythm, the taals, and the Naga chants, vocal singing. He expressed hope that with Naga musicians being very talented, this is one channel through which the country and the world can learn about the rich culture of Nagaland.

