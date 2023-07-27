Ukhrul: At least ten pigs have died due to an outbreak of an unidentified disease in the Ukhrul district of Manipur.

According to locals, the first case of pigs dying due to an unknown disease has been reported from the Hamleikhong D-Block and the seventh finance quarter area in Ukhrul town.

Following the death, Samson Awungshi, convenor of the Hamleikhong D-block, said the local committee urged the district veterinary and animal husbandry department for a prompt intervention to identify the disease.

According to Bliss Ningshen, a piggery farmer, the symptoms are mostly high fever, a loss of appetite, and later urinating blood. Despite receiving several rounds of injection prescribed by local veterinarians, the pigs did not recover, she said.

Ningshen further informed that she has already lost two pigs, including a two-month-old pregnant female pig, while one more pig is showing similar symptoms.

“I have been rearing pigs for the last 20 years, and this is the first time, I am facing this issue,” said Ningshen, who runs a family

A similar outbreak has been reported from Kumram village in Kamjong district, but the district was yet to issue a death toll.

