Kohima: The Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Governor’s secretariat commemorated the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Wednesday, honoring war veterans in the state.
The occasion marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani forces in Kargil on 26 July 1999.
The event was attended by over 250 people including Kargil War veterans from the 1st and 2nd Naga Regiments, serving and ex-servicemen of the army, school students, NCC cadets and other civil dignitaries.
Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan Iyer led the assemblage in paying homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice made by the brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces in general and gallant Nagas in particular during the Kargil War. The Governor awarded certificates to the Kargil war veterans to honour their sacrifice.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Governor recalled the valour
and sacrifices of Kargil War heroes and their commitment towards protecting the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland.
He observed that the heroic deeds of the soldiers continue to inspire the youth of the nation for many years and called upon the people, not to forget the sacrifice of these soldiers.
The Governor said that every Jawan and every youth of the country must imbibe the burning aspiration to serve the Nation like those of the Kargil War Heroes. This spirit, he said, will take the Nation forward.
Inspector General, Assam Rifles North expressed gratitude to the governor for recognising the efforts of the Kargil War soldiers. The IG recalled the gallant act of Captain N Kenguruse MVC (Posthumous) and Honorary Captain Imliakum Ao, MVC.
Adding vibes of patriotism and nationalism to the momentous occasion, parents of Capt N Kenguruse MVC, girl cadets of NCC, students from various schools and
colleges also attended the program.
