Shillong: Meghalaya TMC senior leader Dr Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said that the partry will demand for an independent inquiry on what led to the arrest of TMC youth president Richard Marak. The party questioned who authorised the arrest.

Sangma said that an inquiry should be monitored by the High Court and that party will seek the intervention of the judiciary.

TMC youth president was arrested on Tuesday morning following Monday’s mob attack in Tura, Garo Hills. DGP LR Bishnoi said that the arrest was based on information received about Marak’s involvement.

The former Meghalaya chief minister lashed out at the police and the administration, stating that the police have reduced themselves acting on the behest of political bosses who are in power.

He also questioned the functioning of the police and that if the police organisation is reduced to this kind of misuse, the administration cannot be trusted.

“The police is an integral part of administration of justice. Now, from the manner in which the police have acted is a reflection of the fact that the district police is acting on the behest of political bosses who are in power. The police has reduced itself to be an instrument of the political bosses who are in power,” said Dr Mukul.

He said that the incompetence of the police has led to the incident.

“How is it that the police did not know what was happening? There was a whole list in a social media post which were doing the rounds in the preceding days. There was a repeated reminder to people somewhere more like a directive somewhere more like an appeal, saying that everybody from every nook and corner of Garo Hills must come and converge to that place of meeting,” Dr Sangma pointed.

He added that in the name of ‘jaitbynriew’, people are asked to join. “It’s a very dangerous trend. It’s a very strange that itself should have alerted the government, the administration, because when people try to somehow influence the mind of the people which revolves around community then you know, what happens,” he said.

Furthermore, the former Leader of Opposition said that he has always suggested the sense of oneness amongst the people of the state as it is crucial for peace, progress and prosperity.

He added that he was pained to see the incident. The sense of oneness amongst the people, particularly the three major tribes of the state today, he said, is confronted by a big challenge.

Also read: Attack on CM Sangma was preplanned, 19 arrested: Meghalaya DGP

