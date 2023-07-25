Kohima: The National Socialist Women’s Organization of Nagalim (NSWON), on Tuesday said that it is terrified of the “nightmarish situation” in Manipur with threats to women’s rights, particularly their livelihoods and dignity.
“Humanity is under attack in the most ruthless and cruel manner that finds no parallel in the history of Manipur. What can be more horrific for women and girls when they were paraded naked, fondled and tortured in full glare of the people and media. The
scene is simply heart wrenching and disturbing. This is a crime against humanity,” the NSCN-IM women body said.
NSWON said that it is at lost for words to condemn such act of savagery and depravity meted out against women and girls in Manipur’s ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
The tragic irony, they said, is when the height of gender-based violence takes the form of repulsive criminality and where humanity is in danger, as no society or organization can sit silent, transcending socio-political and lingual boundaries.
Citing the recent viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and several other unreported incidents, NSWON said that the horrific crime against women is unacceptable in today’s world of democracy.
“A woman’s right to live free from sexual violence is upheld by international agreements such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against women, 1979 and the 1993 UN Declaration on the Elimination of violence against women,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
NSWON then condemned the sexual violence and killing of women/girls/child in the strongest terms. “Let the world know that rapists and murderers of women and girls are not fit to live in today’s society,” they said.
They then concluded that parties to the armed conflict should ensure humane treatment of women and girls. “Women and girls must be especially protected against rape and any other form of indecent assault and degrading treatment,” NSWON added.
Also read: Nagaland officially declared lumpy skin disease positive state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Three labourers die of asphyxiation in underground water reservoir
- NSCN-IM womens’ body condemns sexual violence in Manipur
- INDIA alliance biased, speaks only of Manipur: Assam CM
- Attack on CM Sangma was preplanned, 19 arrested: Meghalaya DGP
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM
- Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended