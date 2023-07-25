Step into the enchanting world of Ziro Festival, where music, art, and nature intertwine to create a symphony of harmony. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the 2023 edition of the festival is set to welcome thousands of music enthusiasts, artists, and nature lovers from around the globe in September.
Each year, the valley comes alive with vibrant tents, colourful flags and eager festival-goers who have come to experience the magic of Ziro. Not just the guests, the Ziro Festival of Music also binds the local community with a sense of responsibility and pride. Everyone comes together to build the loved, celebrated and cherished festival.
At the festival ground, the sustainable art installations are sure to catch the eye of the guests. Made from recycled and eco-friendly materials, it represents the festival’s commitment to sustainability and creativity.
Nightfall brings with it a stunning display of lights and colours. Laser beams dance through the sky, illuminating the entire festival grounds. The energy is palpable as people gather to dance under the starry night, their faces lit up with joy and exhilaration. At this moment, cultural boundaries dissolve, and a shared love for music unites everyone present.
When you’re not immersing yourself in the soulful melodies of Ziro, take a break and venture out for a hike to the nearby hills and villages. As you ascend, you’ll be rewarded with awe-inspiring views of mist-covered mountains and sprawling paddy fields. Along the way, you’ll forge deeper connections with newfound friends, creating unforgettable memories as you explore the captivating Apatani land together. Alternatively, try your hand at catching fish with nothing but your bare hands in the paddy fields.
From hands-on sessions on traditional crafts and folk music to storytelling sessions and interactive movement and art workshops; guests can immerse themselves in a diverse range of meaningful and engaging activities that add to their festival experience leaving participants inspired and enriched long after the music fades away.
Through these captivating photos, we catch a glimpse of the Ziro Festival’s mesmerizing blend of music, art, and nature. It serves as a reminder that in this harmonious haven, barriers are broken, connections are made, and the world becomes a little bit brighter.
Ziro Festival awaits this year too, ready to enchant and inspire all who seek its embrace. The tenth edition of Ziro Festival is being held from 28th September – 1st October 2023. Don’t miss out, book your tickets at www.zirofestival.com.
Also read: 10 years of Ziro: How it became Northeast’s biggest music festival
