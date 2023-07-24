Kohima: In accordance with the “Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009,” Nagaland has been officially declared as a Lumpy Skin Disease (LDS) positive state. This declaration comes after positive cases of LDS were detected in four districts of the state.

As per a study, lumpy skin disease is a poxviral disease with significant morbidity in cattle. Although the mortality rate is generally low, economic losses result from loss of

condition, decreased milk production, abortions, infertility and damaged hides.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a notifiable disease, according to World Animal Health Organization (OIE), because of its rapid spread and economic losses.

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, in consultation with the concerned State Government Department, will be enforcing all necessary preventive measures as per the Advisory & Guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, New Delhi.

The official declaration as LSD positive comes after the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services recently alarmed the public, dairy farmers & cattle rearers that the occurrence of LSD has been detected positive from the nasal swabs & skin tissue samples submitted by Nagaland through PCR test from the AADDMC, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati.

This disease is caused by the Capripox virus also known as the “Neethling” virus causing devastating economic losses via increased mortality, reduced productivity, control cost, loss in trade, decreased market value & food security.

It warned that the disease affects cattle and buffaloes and is a threat to wildlife populations like Deer, Bison, and Mithun. The disease causes high fever, reduced milk yield, skin nodules, loss of appetite, nasal and eye discharges, and formation of nodules on the body transmitted by flies, ticks, and mosquitoes.

An advisory was issued to all concerned to follow strict bio-security measures so as to prevent further ingress and spread of the disease across the State. Further, all livestock farmers (Dairy, Cattle / Buffalo Ranging, Mithun, and so on) in the State have been requested to be vigilant on the occurrence of the disease on the animals and report the matter to the nearest Veterinary Centre.

All Veterinary Doctors posted in the Check Post, Dairy Farms, Veterinary Hospitals & Dispensaries were also directed to be on guard and meticulously examine all suspected cases. Samples from suspected cases should be sent to ELISA Laboratory, Kohima for further testing. Positive cases should be treated promptly by following the indicative management & treatment protocols of LSD issued by the Government of India.

