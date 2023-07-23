Guwahati: A play in Hindi titled “Mahaveer Chilarai” was recently staged at Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, bringing to life the 16th century legendary Koch General Bir Chilarai. The play was an outcome of a month-long workshop cum theatrical production project of the North East Regional Centre (NERC) of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi, inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In his inaugural address, Dr Joshi spoke praised Bir Chilarai and Lachit Borphukan and emphasized the significance of highlighting icons from the North East on national platforms.

He spoke about Chilarai’s military valour as well as his cultural inclinations. He spoke about Bir Chilarai’s military valor and cultural inclinations, lamenting that despite being one of the world’s greatest Generals, his name remains relatively unknown even among Indians.

Dr Joshi expressed his belief that history has been strategically manipulated to downplay the symbols of strength from the region, and thus, IGNCA has taken the initiative to develop such workshop-oriented plays and projects.

Ruhul Amin, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh graced the programme as esteemed guest. Dr AS Jagadindra Ray Choudhury, Secretary, Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra, Prasannajeet Roy Chaudhari, Purvottar Kshetra Pramukh of Sanskar Bharati, Hiteshwar Barman and Gokul Barman, Chairman and Chief Executive Member respectively of Kamatapur Autonomous Council and other dignitaries witnessed the play, along with a packed auditorium.

Regional Director of IGNCA- North East Regional Centre Suresh Goduka delivered a note of gratitude. He said that the presentation was a part of Chilarai’s multifaceted personality.

He added that the project is part of showcasing the life and accomplishments of North East’s legends on the National stage. Himangshu Sharma, Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Award recipient executed the workshop-oriented production project and directed the play.

