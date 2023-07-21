Kohima: A 5-year-old minor girl belonging to the Yimkhiung Naga tribe was allegedly raped by an unidentified miscreant at the outskirts of Tsiesema village, about 11KM away from Kohima town.

Reliable sources privy to the case told EastMojo that the incident took place on July 9, following which a case was registered at the North Police Station in Kohima by the family on the same day.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The minor was then taken to a hospital in Kohima for medical treatment.

Sources from the village said that the villagers were alerted about the incident only days after it occurred. Local sources said that the village is extending its cooperation in investigating the case. It was also learned that many non-natives of the village are also residing in the village jurisdiction.

Reliable sources from the Yimkhiung tribe informed that the Yimkhiung Union Kohima had submitted a representation to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), and the officer-in-charge of North Police station to expedite the investigation and book the culprit(s).

Kohima DC, Shanavas C told EastMojo that about seven suspects have so far been tested for potency, and their samples were sent outside the state for laboratory examination. Traumatized by the incident, he said that the victim is also not in the condition to give a statement on the case.

Meanwhile, the Northern Angami Women Organisation (NAWO) on Friday strongly condemned the abhorrent incident of the rape of a minor. The organization said that it was profoundly dismayed and outraged by the heinous and inhuman act towards the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The apex women body of the Northern Angami area said that it stands in solidarity with the survivor. “The pain and suffering experienced by the survivor, the family, and the community at large are indescribable. No one should ever have to endure a harrowing violation of their rights, dignity, and autonomy,” NAWO said.

NAWO president Thinuoheü Loucü and GS Luotuonuo Tseikhanuo, through a statement, urged the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and arrest the perpetrator(s) at the earliest, ensuring that the perpetrator(s) face the full force of the law.

“For the detestable crime committed, the perpetrator(s) must be held accountable for their reprehensible actions and receive appropriate punishment, demonstrating that such acts will not go unpunished or tolerated in any way,” it added.

The women organisation also urged all like-minded people in the state to join them in unequivocally condemning the act. Earlier, the Yimkhiung Union Kohima and Tsiesema Village Council also condemned the incident through separate statements.

According to the two bodies, an unidentified rapist lured the minor, committed the crime, and abandoned the victim in a nearby ditch. Sources said that the victim was found in a critical condition and alleged that the unidentified perpetrator had attempted murder.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Nagaland: 33 schools compete in athletic event to empower girls

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









