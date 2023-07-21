Aizawl: Former cadres of the erstwhile Mizo National Front (MNF), on Friday, appealed to the Meitei community from Manipur, who are living in Mizoram, to leave the state for their safety as tension continues in strife-torn Manipur.
The appeal comes in the wake of a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.
Through a statement on Friday, Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA) said that the situation has become tense, and it is no longer safe for the Meitei people living in Mizoram, due to the “barbaric and heinous acts” committed by miscreants in Manipur.
“The PAMRA appeals to all Meitei people in Mizoram to leave for their home state as a safety measure,” the statement said.
It said that there is strong anger among the Mizos youth, who are deeply anguished over the barbaric and atrocious act of Meiteis against the Zo or Kuki ethnic people in Manipur.
The association also warned that the Meiteis will be held responsible in any of case eventuality, if they disregard the appeal and fail to leave for their safety.
Meanwhile, PAMRA secretary general C Lalthenlova said that it was simply a normal appeal for safety and not a diktat or warning. He said that the association is concerned about the safety of the Meitei community in Mizoram as many Mizo youth are angry after the video went viral on social media platforms.
“We simply appeal to the Manipuris to leave for their state to avoid any untoward incident. We do not serve them a diktat,” Lalthenlova said.
He also said that the appeal is not for the entire Meitei community but only those from Manipur. Thousands of Meiteis, including students, mostly from Manipur and Assam live in Mizoram.
Earlier on Thursday, All Mizoram Manipur Association (AMMA) thanked chief minister Zoramthanga, Mizoram government, churches and civil society organisations for their endless efforts in ensuring safe and secure stay of the Meitei people in Mizoram.
