Kohima: Nearly 300 female students from 33 schools in Kohima have turned up to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima on Thursday to compete in the inter-school athletic meet as part of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ or ‘Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child’ initiative.
The two-day event is organised by the Kohima district administration in collaboration with District Sports Office, Kohima District Athletic Association, and District Hub for Empowerment of Women.
Female students from both government and private schools in the district are taking part in the event, competing in races and jumps in different categories.
Addressing students at the inaugural ceremony, Kohima deputy commissioner, Shanavas C, said that education is the first step to empower a girl child.
Although Nagaland, to a certain extent, faces no issue of discrimination, he said that there are some differences that exist in the society. The district administration, he said, would be conducting the inter -school sports for women starting this year alongside awareness events on hygiene, safety and career opportunities.
As beneficiaries, he urged the female students to tackle their challenges and move forward.
He observed that as education is not limited to textbooks, there is need for an all round education that covers art and sports as werl. He also emphasised on the need to develop a system where students from school levels can be elevated to state and national level tournaments.
Although sports determine winners and losers in different sports disciplines, he encouraged students not to lose at heart but rather fight hard for what they want to achieve till they win. He then assured to provide opportunities for students in sports.
Advisor of school education and SCERT, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, who graced the event as the special guest said that the event is not about saving girls but to empower them.
Although Nagaland elected two female legislators for the first time in 60 years which is symbolic, he said that this signifies that there are “doorkeepers” in the society who do not allow women to be empowered.
These doorkeepers, he observed, are social and cultural habits which may have become redundant in the present day society.
The event will culminate on Friday following a prize distribution ceremony.
