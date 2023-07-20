Guwahati: Manipuris residing in Mizoram, on Thursday condemned the “heinous act” of parading two women naked in public on May 4 during the ongoing violence in Manipur. The video of the incident surfaced recently, sparking public outrage.
Through a statement, the All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA) strongly condemned the inhuman act perpetrated by some miscreants in Manipur. The act of barbarism, it said, is unacceptable and denounced the act with utmost force and determination.
“It is beyond imagination that such obnoxious, inhuman, and cruel crime was committed upon human beings by fellow human beings,” AMMA said.
The Association appealed to the government of Manipur to take decisive action and ensure justice to the victims and their families.
The association also appealed to the government of India and the state government of Manipur to take visible and practical steps to provide relief to the more than 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are currently being sheltered in Mizoram.
The body thanked Mizoram Chief Minister, Home Minister, Home Commissioner, churches, and civil society organizations in the state for their sincere and endless efforts to ensure the safe and secure stay of the Manipuris who have been displaced due to the violence.
The AMMA said that it hopes that the government of Manipur will take all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the IDPs to their homes so that they can live a normal life.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.
Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the situation in the neighbouring state “seems to have worsened” and sought immediate action into the matter.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also said that a thorough investigation is underway into the incident and assured that strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow.
