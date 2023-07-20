Kohima: Amid the outrage against a viral video which showed two women in Manipur being paraded naked over two months ago, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Thursday condemned the incident terming it as a “despicable act”.
“The incident in Manipur is barbaric and shameful. I condemn the despicable act in the strongest terms possible. Tyranny of mob has no place in a civilized society. We are deeply pained by the series of incidents that have been happening in Manipur,” Rio tweeted.
Rio urged his counterpart, CM of Manipur N Biren Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act without delay. He urged the leaders to take concrete steps to restore the trust of the people.
“We must protect the rights and dignity of every citizen. Peace and humanity must prevail, and violence must be shunned,” he said.
The chief minister of Nagaland then added, “Innocent women and children are always the first and the most impacted victims of any conflict. We must all collectively strive for peace”.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that a thorough investigation is underway into the incident, assuring that strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow.
