Kohima: The Department of School Education (DoSE) has intensified its efforts to track teacher attendance using geo-positioning and artificial intelligence, informed Advisor for School Education Dr Kekhrie Yhome on Tuesday.

Yhome said that the move was made order to stimulate more productivity among government school teachers in Nagaland. During a visit to Akhakhu village in Zunheboto district, Yhome assured that the AI-based system monitors attendance of teachers by providing real-time data on teacher presence within the school compound.

Yhome is currently inspecting government schools in Zunheboto district as part of a two-day inspection. He informed that the department is compiling an assessment of all the teachers under its purview.

Yhome highlighted that Zunheboto district is lagging behind in school education despite having 49 private schools and 223 government schools in the district. As per data, there are 7,117 students enrolled in government schools and 11,126 in private schools in the district.

Yhome stressed the need to recognize feeder schools in all villages, which would help to improve enrollment and resource utilization. He also urged village councils to ensure that teachers have proper accommodation and other amenities in their place of posting.

