Kohima: The Department of School Education (DoSE) has intensified its efforts to track teacher attendance using geo-positioning and artificial intelligence, informed Advisor for School Education Dr Kekhrie Yhome on Tuesday.
Yhome said that the move was made order to stimulate more productivity among government school teachers in Nagaland. During a visit to Akhakhu village in Zunheboto district, Yhome assured that the AI-based system monitors attendance of teachers by providing real-time data on teacher presence within the school compound.
Yhome is currently inspecting government schools in Zunheboto district as part of a two-day inspection. He informed that the department is compiling an assessment of all the teachers under its purview.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Yhome highlighted that Zunheboto district is lagging behind in school education despite having 49 private schools and 223 government schools in the district. As per data, there are 7,117 students enrolled in government schools and 11,126 in private schools in the district.
Yhome stressed the need to recognize feeder schools in all villages, which would help to improve enrollment and resource utilization. He also urged village councils to ensure that teachers have proper accommodation and other amenities in their place of posting.
Also read: Nagaland: NH-702 stretch in Mon district closed due to heavy rains
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Names of over 6,000 Bru voters deleted from Mizoram’s voters list
- Meghalaya: Power cuts reduced to 2 hours in Shillong, Jowai and Tura
- Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to prisoners
- Monsoon affects joy ride train services on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
- Nagaland govt schools track teachers’ attendance using AI: Advisor
- EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through public broadcasters