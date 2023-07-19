Aizawl: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday became the first political party of Mizoram to announce the names of candidates for the assembly polls.

The elections to the 40-member assembly in the northeastern state are due later this year.

ZPM chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said the opposition party has finalised candidates for 39 constituencies, leaving only the Chakma majority Chawngte seat in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

“We are yet to announce a candidate for the Chakma area. We are not certain whether or not to field a candidate there,” Lalduhoma told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the party will go it alone in the elections and is likely to form a post-poll alliance in case of a hung assembly.

The ZPM now has six members in the assembly and all of them will be fielded, said Lalduhoma who will contest from Serchhip, the constituency which he now represents.

The ruling MNF has 28 MLAs in the assembly, while the Congress has five and the BJP one.

Journalist turned politician and ZPM working president K Sapdanga will contest from the Aizawl North-III constituency.

Lalduhoma said well-known personalities such as All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee chairman Lalnghinglova Hmar, footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua, former North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) vice chairman Lalmuanpuia Punte and Mizo singer Vanlalsailova are among the ZPM candidates.

Hmar and Lalpekhlua will contest from Aizawl West-II and South Tuipui seats respectively, he said.

