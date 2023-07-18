NFR opens Khongsang station for movement of essential items to Manipur

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway on Monday said it has opened the Khongsang station in Manipur for loading and unloading purposes to facilitate supply of essential goods to the violence-hit state.

In a statement, NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, movement of essential items to the state had been completely cut off.

“With the co-operation of the state government, NFR is taking initiatives to transport essential commodities and food items to Manipur. The Khongsang railway station in Manipur has been opened for loading and unloading,” he added.

Khongsang station was commissioned in 2022 under the Jiribam Imphal new line project, though it was yet to become operational. The line was suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3.

During his visit to Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said a temporary railway station at Khongsang would be made operational within a few days for movement of people and transportation of goods.

“A marketing inspector has been specially deputed in Imphal for the convenience of Manipur-based traders to book commodities through railways. The marketing inspector will be available round-the-clock for any queries of traders,” De said.

All Manipur-based traders can book essential commodities from 6 am to 4 pm at Khongsang station daily, he added.

“Under special consideration for the state, piecemeal booking of wagons have been allowed for Manipur for the time being. Already, onions from Maharashtra, potato from West Bengal and FMCG products from Assam have been booked for the state,” the CPRO said.

The initiatives taken by the NFR is expected to be of big help for the people of Manipur in the prevailing scenario, he said.

More than 150 people lost their lives and several thousands were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

