Kohima: The deputy commissioner of Mon, Ajit Kumar Verma, on Tuesday announced the closure of the NH-702 stretch between Mon village junction and Yaling area due to incessant rainfall and inclement weather conditions causing landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls, resulting in roadblocks and damage to road and properties.
The National Highway stretch was closed immediately and will reopen only after further notice is issued by the district administration.
All light motor vehicles using NH-702 has been directed to use the alternate route through Mon Village By-pass Road. However, due to the delicate nature of the alternate route, the movement of all heavy vehicles, both commercial and passenger, have been restricted from using the alternate road till further orders.
The DC also issued an advisory to the public of the district that it is in anticipation of heavy rainfall during the monsoon period. The district is likely to experience water logging, flash floods, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams due to heavy precipitation in the hill sector.
As a precautionary measure, he urged the public to avoid vulnerable areas prone to landslides, refrain from staying near riverbanks for picnics, fishing, or other water-related activities, and avoid seeking shelter under large trees.
He advised people to remain vigilant on hill roads, noting any cracks on road surfaces and slopes, and promptly report them to the authorities. During heavy rainfall and continuous damp weather, people are encouraged to be cautious and stay away from the path of potential landslides or debris flows, being attentive to any unusual sounds indicating moving debris, tree cracking, or rolling boulders.
Additionally, sudden increase in water volume in streams and a transformation from clear to muddy water should be observed closely, the DC alerted.
The Deputy Commissioner further directed the concerned Area Administrative Officers, Heads of Offices, Village Disaster Management Authorities (VDMAs), Village Council Chairmen, Head GBs, GBs, and Ward Authorities to take precautionary measures and be prepared to address any emergencies caused by natural calamities during the monsoon period.
The monitoring of riverbanks by VDMAs, Village Councils, Head GBs, and Ward authorities was also emphasized, and that any incident be reported to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Mon via Mobile Number +919366748416.
