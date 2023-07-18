Tura: The support for the demands of the Achik Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) received a further boost on Monday as more NGOs and people from the Garo Hills region joined the weeklong hunger strike protest in front of the SMELC building in Tura town.

ACHIK has been demanding the retrospective implementation of the Reservation System and making Tura the winter capital of the state of Meghalaya, as envisioned during the state movement over 50 years ago.

While ACHIK, the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), and the United Garo People’s Forum (UGPF) began the hunger strike on July 11, they were joined by AAYF, NIKSAMSO, ASWA, TGCSU, as well as senior citizens through the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF). Although initial support for the movement was slow, it has gained momentum in the past two days, with more members of the public joining the hunger strike.

One significant addition to the hunger strike has been the BJP Mahila Morcha, which has shared the protest stage since yesterday and joined the hunger strike.

“This is not a political issue but one that is related to the community. A winter capital in the town of Tura has not only been a demand but a promise by the founding fathers of the state which has been left neglected. This historical blunder needs to be rectified and that is why we have come to support our brothers and sisters. We have been deprived over generations and that has to be rectified through a retrospective system,” said morcha president, Rakkhi Sangma.

She further appealed to the people of the Garo Hills to come forward and support the cause.

Former MDC from the Garo National Council (GNC), Augustine Marak, who was also at the site stated that he was there to support the demand for a winter capital at Tura as it a genuine one and has a long history. On the aspect of job reservation, he felt the government was best at understanding sensibilities and was acting accordingly.

Tura BJP MDC, Bernard Marak, who had earlier expressed his solidarity with the striking protestors also joined the protest.

“They are fighting for genuine demands, and I stand with them in solidarity. We appeal to the government to come forward and have a discussion with them so that a possible solution can be reached,” said Bernard during his visit.

ACHIK general secretary, Bernita Marak asserted that they were not against anyone and only wanted what was due to them.

“We want the implementation of the Roster system retrospectively as we have been deprived since the past 50 years. If the leaders meant to implement it had done their jobs, we would not be sitting here to fight for this cause. As far as winter capital goes, our forefathers envisioned Tura as a capital and that is what we want to happen,” said Bernita.

Another senior member of ACHIK, Laben Ch Marak who is on hunger strike said that their fight was only for their community and there was nothing against any other community in the state.

Both of them wanted to clarify on the statement of the CM, Conrad Sangma on the issues regarding reservation and winter capital. The CM had implied that it would not be possible to remove people from jobs that were given in the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s so the question of retrospective allotment of jobs did not arise.

“We, and none of the NGOs of Garo Hills have, ever said that we want that we want those already recruited to lose their jobs. What we want is the rectification of the wrongs done earlier and its can be done prospectively even if it takes 100 years. Clearing the backlog 1-2% at a time is enough for us,” said Laben.

Bernita questioned the lack of audience from the district administration as well as the government as none came to speak to them for the past 7 days despite their hunger strike.

“In the case of Ardent Bassoiwmot’s protest, within 3 days there was a plethora of ministers and supporters who came to check on his well-being. In our case, no one – not from the government or the opposition has paid a visit to us to check on whether we were dead or alive,” they both said.

The protesters have been surviving on water over the past 7 days and their health couls deteriorate if it continues.

At around 3:45 PM on Monday, deputy commissioner of WGH, Jagdish Chelani arrived at the scene of the protest to seek an end to it.

As a government representative, he sought an end to the ongoing hunger strike. Despite his assurances to the protestors, the gathering refused to budge and reassured to continue agitating until they were given assurances by the CM on the matter.

The DC had informed that due to work constraints, the CM was unable to visit them, but had daily conversations to know about the condition of the protestors. The CM would only be able to come the next week, but the protestors were free to contact and meet him in Shillong at any time, the DC told protestors.

“We understand you coming to talk to us, but we are not budging until we get an assurance. This is the CM’s constituency and we have been on a hunger strike since the past 7 days and no one from the political firmament, ruling or opposition, have come to meet us. We are grateful to those that came and sat with us, but our fight will continue till the CM visits us and gives an assurance to work on our demands,” said Laben during his conversation.

On the question of the protestors being neglected, the DC, Jagdish Chelani informed that magistrates have been posted at the site of protest regularly.

“Magistrates have been posted on site and the DMHO has been informed. We have had at least 3 talks with the agitating group, and they began by saying that they only wanted to do a sit in demonstration before it went into a hunger strike. We have been keeping a close eye on developments and I am in constant touch with the CM on the issue. They have not acceded to ending the hunger strike after a discussion with me and assurances. We are keeping a close watch to ensure nothing untoward happens,” the DC informed.

