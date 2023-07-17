Kohima: MLA and leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislature party, Kuzholuzo Nienu, on Monday demanded an independent inquiry into the rockslide tragedy that killed two on July 4, and that justice be served.
Nienu said that whoever is responsible, be it the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) or the contractor, should be punished accordingly.
“The NPF party will be compelled to drag both the Contractor and the NHIDCL to the public Court in order to save lives if justice is not delivered at the earliest,” Nienu added.
According to the legislator, much has been said and discussed, but so far, the NHIDCL has not provided any remedial action or guarantees for the safety of public life, even after the tragedy that caused the rock fall at New Chumoukedima (Kohima-Dimapur four lanes) that killed two.
“As early as the July 4th incident, Nagaland Pollution Control Board made prior repeated requests and warnings to the group company about the safety measures and destructive environment caused by the unsafe cuttings of the earth for the construction of the four-lane road however the NHIDCL did not respond to the incident and turned deaf ear claiming the tragic incident as a natural disaster,” the NPF legislature party leader said.
He said that it was unfortunate for the NHIDCL to blame the state government for not providing necessary land for the road’s construction. It is understandable even to the layman that it can be dangerous when such cuts are made on steep slopes, he said.
“Even the state government has rightly pointed out that blowing up dynamite and the way the earth was cut up is unprofessional. How come, then, that the NHIDCL is calling its negligence a natural disaster? Human lives are precious, the NHIDCL cannot fool the Naga public with its lackadaisical attitude, but should immediately stand up for the safety of the people, as many unsettled rocks have multiple cracks on the mountain layers, which allows more tragedies to happen at any time as rock falling is continuing till date along the stretch,” Nienu said.
He then urged the state government to immediately launch an independent inquiry committee into the work performance that led to the tragic death on July 4 and, that depending on who is responsible, NHIDCL or the contractor, be punished accordingly.
