India, US commit to strengthening ties, look for alternatives to fund energy transition

Gandhinagar: India and the US on Monday committed to strengthening bilateral ties and actively pursue the G20 agenda, which includes taking coordinated action to deal with climate change and look forward to alternate mechanisms to fund energy transition.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting here.
Sitharaman, in her statement, expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The US and India’s collaboration spans across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition, Yellen said.
“In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition,” Yellen said.
The US Treasury Secretary also appreciated India’s focus on finalizing the “historic Two-Pillar global tax deal”. “I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement,” Yellen added.
Also Read | Stabilisation of security scene drawing major events to NE: Army commander
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Home min reiterates claim to 62 villages within Assam’s border
- Flood risk looms over North Bengal; CM sends team to review situation
- Over 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 cr destroyed in various parts of India
- Manipur: Naga body calls for 12-hr shutdown after brutal killing of Naga woman
- Meghalaya: Tura must be ‘Winter Capital’, says BJP leader Bernard Marak
- Arunachal CM bats for adoption of sustainable energy sources