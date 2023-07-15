Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities 

Agartala: Janajati Suraksha Mancha (JSM), Tripura Chapter has raised the demand for scrapping the government benefits extended to tribal people who had converted themselves to “Christianity” or other religion.

Speaking to EastMojo exclusively, Kartik Tripura, joint convenor of JSM, Tripura State Chapter, said, “On July 13 last, a state-level conference of our organisation was held in Agartala. The community heads of different tribal groups attended the meeting and expressed their views. The central topic of discussion was the scrapping of Schedule Tribe status to the people who had converted to other faiths. By default, they become entitled to benefits as religious minorities. For that the Article 342 of the Indian constitution needs to be amended.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Justifying his stance, he said, “The Scheduled Tribe benefits extended to people for protection of their culture and social customs. Those who got converted into other religions have nothing in common with the traditional tribal culture and customs. They follow an altogether different path. Besides, a section of these people are accessing dual benefits both for ST status and as religious minorities. If one person gets benefited by government schemes and funds allocated under two separate departments it is quite discriminatory for the rest of the others.”

He also informed EastMojo that a mega rally would be organised in December in Agartala in participation of people from different parts of the state. “In order to make our voice heard by the government, this rally will be organised in December this year with the demand for the amendment of Article 342. Our workers and volunteers from all over the state will participate in the mega rally that we are planning at the end of this year,” he added.

Also Read | Congress holds LS polls strategy meet for northeastern states

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









