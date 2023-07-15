Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities 

Agartala: Janajati Suraksha Mancha (JSM), Tripura Chapter has raised the demand for scrapping the government benefits extended to tribal people who had converted themselves to “Christianity” or other religion.
Speaking to EastMojo exclusively, Kartik Tripura, joint convenor of JSM, Tripura State Chapter, said, “On July 13 last, a state-level conference of our organisation was held in Agartala. The community heads of different tribal groups attended the meeting and expressed their views. The central topic of discussion was the scrapping of Schedule Tribe status to the people who had converted to other faiths. By default, they become entitled to benefits as religious minorities. For that the Article 342 of the Indian constitution needs to be amended.”
Justifying his stance, he said, “The Scheduled Tribe benefits extended to people for protection of their culture and social customs. Those who got converted into other religions have nothing in common with the traditional tribal culture and customs. They follow an altogether different path. Besides, a section of these people are accessing dual benefits both for ST status and as religious minorities. If one person gets benefited by government schemes and funds allocated under two separate departments it is quite discriminatory for the rest of the others.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He also informed EastMojo that a mega rally would be organised in December in Agartala in participation of people from different parts of the state. “In order to make our voice heard by the government, this rally will be organised in December this year with the demand for the amendment of Article 342. Our workers and volunteers from all over the state will participate in the mega rally that we are planning at the end of this year,” he added.
Also Read | Congress holds LS polls strategy meet for northeastern states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: ACHIK urges CM to declare Tura as ‘Winter Capital’
- Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities
- Assam: Two held, smuggled gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh seized
- Assam: National conference on transforming nursing edu held
- Assam: Explosives seized in Cachar district, one arrested
- India records 54 new Covid infections; active cases at 1,408