Kohima: Peren district has emerged as the overall champion of the Li-Ning 45th Inter-District & State Open Badminton Championship 2023. The Nagaland state level tournament concluded on Friday at Indoor Badminton Stadium, Officer’s Hill colony in Kohima.
In the men’s category, Peren defeated Dimapur to win the title. In the women’s category, Dimapur defeated Mokokchung to win the title. Peren also won the junior boys title against Phek while Mokokchung won the junior girls title after it defeated Longleng.
Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who was a special invitee at the closing ceremony, congratulated the winners and urged the players to aim for the international level.
He said that badminton is a thrilling and exhilarating sport that captivates millions of players and spectators around the world. He also said that it is the sheer enthusiasm, determination, and willpower of players that take them to international platforms.
Advisor for Youth Resources & Sports Y Keoshu Yimkhiung, who was a special guest at the closing ceremony, called on the gathering to be ambassadors of good health through sports.
He said that badminton is a beneficial sport for overall health, as it helps to reduce stress and improve mental agility.
