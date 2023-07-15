Kohima: The Chakhesang Baptist Church Ministers’ Hill Kohima (CBCMHK), on Saturday, held a prayer and fasting session in solidarity with the people of Manipur. Under the theme, “Heal Manipur”, the church prayed for divine intervention to restore peace in the neighboring state.

Senior pastor of the church, Rev Dr Vevo Phesao, told EastMojo that they prayed for all the people in Manipur, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. He appealed to the leaders of Manipur to govern the state with wisdom and maturity, and to treat all people equally.

He also appealed to the Manipur government and all right-thinking citizens to sit for a meaningful dialogue and pave a new path of understanding for the future generations.

“We are praying to a living god who sees all and will intervene at the right time. We hope for a return to peace and coexistence for the people of Manipur,” said Phesao.

The church has also been providing relief to those affected by the violence. He informed that relief materials were sent to its immediate neighbor that has been burning since May 3.

He assured that the church is committed to continue providing assistance whenever needed. “We are doing our best to stand with the people of Manipur in this difficult time,” said Phesao.

The session was attended by over five hundred residents of Kohima, including those from other Naga tribes.

The congregation prayed for the safety of the people of Manipur, and for an end to the violence. They also prayed for the leaders of Manipur, that they would have the wisdom and courage to make the right decisions.

