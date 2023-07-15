Guwahati: Amid the ongoing tension in Manipur, the Manipur government has ordered the suspension of mobile data services and internet services in the state for five more days, till 3PM on July 20.
An order issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh on Saturday said that the decision to extend internet ban was taken after consideration of the Director General of Police’s (DGP) reported on Friday that there were incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire.
There is also a fear that anti-social elements might misuse social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation in the state.
“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements
and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms,” it reiterated its earlier order.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The extension of the internet curfew was necessitated to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur. As per the order, the ban shall be in force with immediate effect.
“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation,” it said and further warned that any person found guilty of violation of the orders will be liable for legal action.
Also read: Manipur violence: Meitei Christians to stage protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: ACHIK urges CM to declare Tura as ‘Winter Capital’
- Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities
- Assam: Two held, smuggled gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh seized
- Assam: National conference on transforming nursing edu held
- Assam: Explosives seized in Cachar district, one arrested
- India records 54 new Covid infections; active cases at 1,408