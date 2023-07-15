Guwahati: Amid the ongoing tension in Manipur, the Manipur government has ordered the suspension of mobile data services and internet services in the state for five more days, till 3PM on July 20.

An order issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh on Saturday said that the decision to extend internet ban was taken after consideration of the Director General of Police’s (DGP) reported on Friday that there were incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire.

There is also a fear that anti-social elements might misuse social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation in the state.

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements

and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms,” it reiterated its earlier order.

The extension of the internet curfew was necessitated to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur. As per the order, the ban shall be in force with immediate effect.

“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation,” it said and further warned that any person found guilty of violation of the orders will be liable for legal action.

