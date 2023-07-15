Guwahati: A national conference on ‘Transformation of Nursing Education Through Innovative Teaching Strategy’, organised by the Royal School of Nursing, was held at Royal Global University on Friday.

Assistant Professor of College of Applied Medical Sciences, Department of Nursing, University of Bisha, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sudha A Reddi, in a session moderated by Prof (Dr) Banashri Lata Sadhanidar and Capt Minimol Louis, shed a light on the ‘concept of innovative teaching strategy in nursing and problem-based learning, bridging theory and practical’.

According to a release, Prof. (Dr.) Manashi Sengupta, Dean and Principal, Faculty of Nursing, Assam downtown University, also delivered on ‘Simulation in Nursing Education’ in a session moderated by Mrs. Nabajani Dutta.

Dr. Anupam Das, Associate Professor, CSE Department, The Assam Royal Global University elaborated on ‘Innovative digital tools for new trends in teaching and assessment methods in education’ in a session moderated by Dr. Punam Debbarma.

Prof (Dr.) Elsa Sanathombi Devi, Director, Manipal, MAHE-FAIMER International Institute for Leadership in Interprofessional Education, Deputy Director CCEID, MAHE, Manipal Centre Coordinator, Interprofessional Advanced Wound Care

Professor, QMR, MCON, shared knowledge on ‘Innovative Clinical Teaching Methods’ during a session moderated by Y Renubala Devi.

This was followed by a scientific paper presentation session, wherein researchers from across numerous nursing institutes of India presented their works on a plethora of topics in the field including Arya College of Nursing, Satribari School of Nursing, The Assam down town University, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Army Institute of Nursing, Regional College of Nursing, CPMS College of Nursing, Asian Insitute of Nursing Education, Nepni College of Nursing, Singimari Model Hospital, 151 Base Hospital, Apollo College of Nursing, School of Nursing GMCH & MMCH, Red Cross Nursing Training Centre, Amiya Bharali Institute of Nursing, Anandaluk Institute of Nursing, Purbottar Institute of Nursing, Institute of Nursing Education, Hayat Institute

of Nursing, State Institute of Health and Family Welfare amongst others.

The conference was also graced by Prof (Dr) S. P. Singh, Honourable Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof (Dr) Rohit Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Diganta Munshi, Registrar, Prof (Dr) Kaberi Saikia, Principal of Royal School of Nursing apart from the speakers and delegates.

