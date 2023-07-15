Guwahati: A national conference on ‘Transformation of Nursing Education Through Innovative Teaching Strategy’, organised by the Royal School of Nursing, was held at Royal Global University on Friday.
Assistant Professor of College of Applied Medical Sciences, Department of Nursing, University of Bisha, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sudha A Reddi, in a session moderated by Prof (Dr) Banashri Lata Sadhanidar and Capt Minimol Louis, shed a light on the ‘concept of innovative teaching strategy in nursing and problem-based learning, bridging theory and practical’.
According to a release, Prof. (Dr.) Manashi Sengupta, Dean and Principal, Faculty of Nursing, Assam downtown University, also delivered on ‘Simulation in Nursing Education’ in a session moderated by Mrs. Nabajani Dutta.
Dr. Anupam Das, Associate Professor, CSE Department, The Assam Royal Global University elaborated on ‘Innovative digital tools for new trends in teaching and assessment methods in education’ in a session moderated by Dr. Punam Debbarma.
Prof (Dr.) Elsa Sanathombi Devi, Director, Manipal, MAHE-FAIMER International Institute for Leadership in Interprofessional Education, Deputy Director CCEID, MAHE, Manipal Centre Coordinator, Interprofessional Advanced Wound Care
Professor, QMR, MCON, shared knowledge on ‘Innovative Clinical Teaching Methods’ during a session moderated by Y Renubala Devi.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
This was followed by a scientific paper presentation session, wherein researchers from across numerous nursing institutes of India presented their works on a plethora of topics in the field including Arya College of Nursing, Satribari School of Nursing, The Assam down town University, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Army Institute of Nursing, Regional College of Nursing, CPMS College of Nursing, Asian Insitute of Nursing Education, Nepni College of Nursing, Singimari Model Hospital, 151 Base Hospital, Apollo College of Nursing, School of Nursing GMCH & MMCH, Red Cross Nursing Training Centre, Amiya Bharali Institute of Nursing, Anandaluk Institute of Nursing, Purbottar Institute of Nursing, Institute of Nursing Education, Hayat Institute
of Nursing, State Institute of Health and Family Welfare amongst others.
The conference was also graced by Prof (Dr) S. P. Singh, Honourable Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof (Dr) Rohit Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Diganta Munshi, Registrar, Prof (Dr) Kaberi Saikia, Principal of Royal School of Nursing apart from the speakers and delegates.
Also read: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya to open campus in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: ACHIK urges CM to declare Tura as ‘Winter Capital’
- Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities
- Assam: Two held, smuggled gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh seized
- Assam: National conference on transforming nursing edu held
- Assam: Explosives seized in Cachar district, one arrested
- India records 54 new Covid infections; active cases at 1,408