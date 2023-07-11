Kohima: The Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 31,70,000 Lakhs as victim compensation under the Nagaland Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012 and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes- 2018.
As per a release, compensation for 11 applicants from various District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) were sanctioned. 22 applications are pending in relation to applications received in 2022 and 2023.
These claims are recommended by the DLSAs and NSLSA and forwarded to the State Home Department, Government of Nagaland (Relief & Rehabilitation) for sanctioning of the final amount.
Applications included cases of rape (POCSO Act), sexual assault & loss of life (POCSO Act, and loss of life (other crimes) and physical assault.
Out of the sanctioned amount sanctioned to applicants, 10 were for minors and one female.
Victim compensation are rolled out in two schemes including the Nagaland Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012 and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes- 2018.
Victim Compensation Scheme was introduced to give compensation to victims or dependents who have suffered loss or injury as a result of crime and who require rehabilitation.
Applicants can submit applications before the Legal Services Authority of the state and attach it with an FIR, medical reports, and a copy of the judgment or recommendation if the case has been disposed off.
After scrutiny, the compensation is awarded based on factors such as gravity of the offence, loss of livelihood, age (in case of death), monthly income, number of dependents, and if the crime is an isolated incident or part of a series over a period of time.
