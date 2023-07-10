Tura: Tura resident and social activist Cherian Momin has expressed concern and disappointment after Meghalaya was ranked at the bottom of the Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index.
The activist claimed that the ranking was a clear indication that the Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government has failed to deliver on their promise to prioritise education.
Momin raised concerns after the TMC in Garo Hills had voiced out on Sunday. The activist said that it was simply unacceptable that students in Meghalaya were suffering due to the NPP-led MDA government’s inaction and lack of commitment towards improving the education sector.
“Education is the foundation of a prosperous and developed society, and when our government neglects this crucial aspect, it jeopardizes the future of our state. We, the citizens of Meghalaya, demand immediate and decisive action from the government to address the challenges facing the education sector,” he said.
Momin pointed out that merely acknowledging the issue is not enough and that concrete steps need to be taken to bring about real change. This, he said, includes increasing funding for education, as financial resources, supplies, and access to quality education as well as improved support for teacher training.
“Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the minds of our young generation, and by providing them with adequate training, resources, and support, we can enhance the overall quality of education in Meghalaya,” Momin observed.
In addition, the activist said that promoting greater community involvement in education was essential and parents, local leaders, and community members should be actively engaged in educational institutions, helping to bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world.
Pointing out that the future of the state depends on the quality of education provided to the students, Momin urged Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government to deliver on their promise of making education a top priority in Meghalaya.
