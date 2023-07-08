Agartala: Tripura BJP MLA Kishore Barman, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to establish a women’s college in Nalchar assembly constituency under Sepahijala district, to prevent ‘love jihad’.

According to Barman, the nearest college from the constituency falls under Sonamura subdivision, however, most parents are apprehensive of sending their daughters to the college because of the rising cases of “love jihad”.

Although there are other colleges in faraway subdivisions, the MLA said that it was not economically viable for families that belong to the middle class or lower middle-class to attend such colleges.

“I am very happy to inform the house that girls have always outperformed boys in board exams in my assembly constituency. The hard work of the girls is visible in their results but unfortunately, we don’t see them getting higher education. Most of the girls get married after the school years,” he said.

To avoid several issues, Barman claimed that parents have been marrying off their daughters at a tender age. “When I spoke to the parents, they told me that the reason behind early marriage is to avoid the expense of education. The closest college in Sonamura is not a choice for the parents as they keep hearing news of Hindu girls being trapped into Love Jihad,” Barman said.

The legislator added saying, “The other colleges are far away which means a lot of money needs to be spent for conveyance. If the state government takes an initiative to set up an all women college at Nalchar, it will help the girl students of the constituency and other adjoining areas scale new heights in the field of education”.

Through a starred question in the state assembly session, Barman questioned if the state government has any plans to set up a women’s college at Nalchar. In his response, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “There is only one dedicated college for girls in the state which is located in Agartala. So far, the government has no plans to open more such colleges in other parts of the state because the existing colleges have more than enough seats for the students who clear their higher secondary exams”.

Undergraduate courses for three basic streams—Science, Arts and Commerce are available in these colleges. For example, Kabir Nazrul college at Sonamura and Rabindranath Thakur College at Bishalgarh are very close to Nalchar. And our records say a good number of students from Nalchar are taking admission in those colleges,” the CM added.

MLA from Rajnagar under South Tripura district also demanded a similar educational institution in her constituency. There are altogether 22 government degree colleges across the state out of which 21 comes under the direct control of Tripura University while MBB College and University is the state university.

