Aizawl: As Mizoram awaits relief from the Centre, the state government has started a fund-raising campaign to provide relief to over 12,200 people from strife-torn Manipur, according to a senior official from the state home department, on Thursday.
The official said that the state government has issued a notice seeking donations from ministers, legislators, employees of Central and state governments, corporators of Aizawl Municipal Council and bankers since Tuesday.
Security forces like the Assam Rifles, Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) would also be requested to donate for relief, he said.
As per the official, like-minded donors are requested to contribute to the state disaster management and rehabilitation directorate’s bank account number for any amount as they see fit.
He said that the Centre has not yet provided any assistance even over a month after the state sought relief package for the internally displaced people, who have been taking shelter in the state after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.
In May, chief minister Zoramthanga had asked the Centre to provide Rs. 10 crore as a relief package for the internally displaced people.
The official said that the government has not received “any word” from the Centre even after the state delegation led by sports minister Robert Romawia Royte met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla last month.
The state government has also not received any communication from its counterpart in Manipur regarding its residents taking shelter in the conflict-torn state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He alleged that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had expressed concern only for the safety of the Meitei community in Mizoram and not for the displaced people during a telephonic conversation with CM Zoramthanga recently.
According to the state home department, at least 12,280 people from Manipur has taken shelter in Mizoram. The northeastern state also hosts over 35,000 refugees from coup-hit Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Also read: Is northeast India united in its opposition to Uniform Civil Code?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura assembly session from today, likely to be stormy
- Assam: Police takes dismissed cop into custody from GMCH
- Arunachal: Aaranyak launches Hoolock Gibbon conservation campaign
- Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 162 per kg amid short supply
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram raises funds for internally displaced people
- Arunachal all set to host first ever national-level boxing tourney