Kohima: Amid growing opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Nagaland and the rest of northeast India, a top source in the government told EastMojo that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the state government that tribals and Christians will not be disturbed by the UCC.

Shah gave the assurance to a delegation led by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, which included deputy chief ministers Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang, cabinet ministers, Rajya Sabha MP, and the state Assembly speaker during a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

“Uniform Civil Code will not disturb Christians and tribals,” a top source in the state government said quoting Amit Shah.

The source said that the state government delegation had a fruitful meeting with the union home minister in this regard. Nagaland is a land of tribals and a Christian majority state. Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution also provides special provision to the state.

As Shah repeatedly assured the delegation that tribals and Christians will not be affected by UCC, the source said that the Nagaland government’s doubts over UCC were “cleared”.

Several sections of the Naga society, including political parties and civil society organisation, have opposed the implementation of UCC in the state.

Nagaland CM led-NDPP party had also opposed the implementation of UCC in the state.

