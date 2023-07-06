Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga has been “weeded out” of the national camp after the weightlifter refused to go to the US for rehab for his back injury and also missed the trials for the Asian Games and World Championships.

“When Jeremy got hurt the first thing we told him was to go to St Louis. We also spoke to TOPS for it but he refused to go,” Yadav said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“He is a talented kid but did not give trials for World Championships and Asian Games. So, we weeded him out of the camp. He needs to perform to get back in.

“There have been little disciplinary issues with him as well.”

CWG silver medallist Sanket Sargar is also not a part of the national camp in Patiala anymore.

“Sanket Sargar, he also had an injury so he was also removed from the camp. His performance has also gone down. Junior players beat him in the recent trials,” Yadav said.

Also read: Mizoram Pradesh Cong Committee opposes Uniform Civil Code

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









