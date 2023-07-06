Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga has been “weeded out” of the national camp after the weightlifter refused to go to the US for rehab for his back injury and also missed the trials for the Asian Games and World Championships.
“When Jeremy got hurt the first thing we told him was to go to St Louis. We also spoke to TOPS for it but he refused to go,” Yadav said.
“He is a talented kid but did not give trials for World Championships and Asian Games. So, we weeded him out of the camp. He needs to perform to get back in.
“There have been little disciplinary issues with him as well.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
CWG silver medallist Sanket Sargar is also not a part of the national camp in Patiala anymore.
“Sanket Sargar, he also had an injury so he was also removed from the camp. His performance has also gone down. Junior players beat him in the recent trials,” Yadav said.
Also read: Mizoram Pradesh Cong Committee opposes Uniform Civil Code
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- CWG champ Jeremy Lalrinnunga ‘weeded out’ of national camp
- Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seize 76 gm heroin, arrest 3
- Tripura: Oppn raises questions over eligibility of Kokborok script comm members
- Mirabai Chanu 95% fit after injury, to miss Commonwealth C’ships
- Manipur: Second world war veteran dies ungratified in Ukhrul
- Sikkim police assures ‘thorough probe’ in student leader’s death