Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to place a request to the Indian Olympic Association to allow the state to host the national games in either 2025 or 2027.

It has been decided to request the IOA that the national games be held in Assam in either of the two editions, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Barua told reporters after the meeting.

During the cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was also decided to provide scooters to girl students who secured 60 per cent and above and to boys who got 75 per cent and above in the recently concluded higher secondary examinations.

The cut-off marks for both girls and boys will be 75 per cent and above from the next year, Barua said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 167 crore for the distribution of bicycles among 3.78 lakh students of Class 9, studying in government and provincialised schools, he said.

The council of ministers also green-lighted the draft of the amended Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The proposed amendment provides for the enhancement of income criteria from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to enable more deserving families to apply for new ration cards under the NFSA.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Facilitation of Establishment and Operation Rules, 2023, which will exempt MSMEs from certain approvals and inspections, required for establishment and operation in the state for three years.

An MSME in the state can now start operation on receipt of an acknowledgement certificate from the state nodal agency by submitting the declaration of intent.

The cabinet also decided to cover seven lakh additional beneficiaries under the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme and they will be provided Rs 1,250 per month from September 10 this year.

The council of ministers green-lighted a proposal to increase the reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and More Other Backward Classes (MOBCs) in professional courses under the Assam Agricultural University from 15 per cent to 27 per cent, Baruah said.

It was also decided to reserve seats for allocation to six communities – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi and Tea tribes – within 27 per cent OBC/MOBC reservation in training courses in 24 government General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) institutes, 18 Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) schools and three B.Sc nursing schools.

