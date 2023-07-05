Kohima: The Government of India (GoI), the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), and the Nagaland government are expected to sign a tripartite agreement to resolve the Eastern Nagas demand for a separate state.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief ministers Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang, along with the other cabinet ministers, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, and the Speaker of the state legislative Assembly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

Top source in the government told EastMojo that Shah made it clear to the delegation that the Centre’s proposal on granting an autonomous council or frontier Naga territory status to the Eastern Nagas, will be consulted with the state government and the ENPO, to arrive at a consensus.

As negotiations are ongoing between the Centre and the ENPO, he said that very soon a date will be fixed to hold talks with the state government. “It will be a tripartite talk,” the top source said.

The ENPO had earlier revealed that the Centre offered the formation of Frontier Naga Territory (FNT) with legislative, executive, administration, and financial autonomy, where the performance of the proposed set-up shall be reviewed after a period of 10 years to assess its efficacy to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the Eastern Nagaland Region.

Considering the sentiments of the fellow Nagas towards unity and togetherness, the ENPO said that it had accepted the proposal without insisting on dividing the state.

The ENPO had also rejected the state government’s July 27, 2011, recommendation to the Centre to form an autonomous council for the eastern districts.

“We stand on the threshold of this dialogue; we hope to move forward courageously with the prayers and blessings of our fellow Nagas to a future where we can be equal contributors to the prosperity of our Naga fraternity,” the ENPO had said.

Before the visit with Shah, the state government had called for a consultative meeting to discuss the proposal for the creation of an autonomous council for the six eastern districts of the state. However, just days ahead of the meeting, the proposed crucial meeting was called off.

