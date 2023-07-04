Kohima: The death toll from the rockslide that occurred at Chumoukedima on Tuesday along the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane road increased to two by evening, as one of the four injured people died.

Earlier, one person had died at the site of the incident which took place around 5:10 PM, and four were injured after a heavy rock fell on the highway and damaged vehicles that were halted in the traffic.

“Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls. @nitin_gadkari @AmitShah @PMOIndia — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 4, 2023

The CM said that the state government will continue to pursue with the Centre and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to take immediate steps for safety infrastructure at the dangerous locations all along the highway.

“It concerns the life & safety of our citizens. The agency concerned must put the required safety infrastructure in place. With the advancement of technology in India and the resources available to the GoI, there should be no compromise in ensuring safety of our citizens,” Rio said.

He assured that the state government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services. Rio also announced a grant of ex-gratia for the deceased to a tune of Rs 4 lakh each.

The state government will also provide necessary medical assistance and help to those injured in the incident.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” Rio added.

Also read: Nagaland: 1 killed in rockslide on Dimapur-Kohima highway, 4 hurt

