Kohima: The death toll from the rockslide that occurred at Chumoukedima on Tuesday along the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane road increased to two by evening, as one of the four injured people died.
Earlier, one person had died at the site of the incident which took place around 5:10 PM, and four were injured after a heavy rock fell on the highway and damaged vehicles that were halted in the traffic.
“Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tweeted.
The CM said that the state government will continue to pursue with the Centre and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to take immediate steps for safety infrastructure at the dangerous locations all along the highway.
“It concerns the life & safety of our citizens. The agency concerned must put the required safety infrastructure in place. With the advancement of technology in India and the resources available to the GoI, there should be no compromise in ensuring safety of our citizens,” Rio said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He assured that the state government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services. Rio also announced a grant of ex-gratia for the deceased to a tune of Rs 4 lakh each.
The state government will also provide necessary medical assistance and help to those injured in the incident.
“I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” Rio added.
Also read: Nagaland: 1 killed in rockslide on Dimapur-Kohima highway, 4 hurt
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland rockslide death toll reaches 2; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- Meghalaya: HNYM leader booked for giving away bows, arrows in Mukroh
- Chinese President calls on SCO nations to ensure regional peace
- Mizoram church condemns Manipur violence, appeals for peace
- SCO must not hesitate to slam nations supporting terrorism: PM Modi
- Meghalaya CM seeks Centre’s nod for one-time training of teachers