Kohima: One person was killed and four others were injured when a rockslide followed incessant rains in Chumoukedima along the Dimapur-Kohima four lane road on National Highway 29 on Tuesday.
Police sources confirmed to EastMojo that one person, a male traveller, was killed in the incident. At the time of filing this report, the police said that the body of the deceased was yet to be retrieved from one of the vehicles which was hit by a heavy rock.
Four others were injured and taken to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and research (CIHSR) hospital in Dimapur for medical treatment.
The incident took place near the old police check gate in the Chumoukedima area shortly after 5pm. Four vehicles in all were damaged by the rockslide.
The police said that work to gradually clear the road for traffic was in progress.
As per a viral video that did the rounds on social media, the incident was captured on the dash camera of a car that was behind the cars damaged in the incident.
The video showed that cars and trucks were stuck in traffic as the road in front and on the other lane was submerged in water. The heavy rock fell and hit the back of the vehicle parked right in front of the dash camera before it overturned the other vehicles.
The incident has now raised concerns among netizens as people took to social media sharing concerns over the safety measures taken for the construction of the four-lane road.
