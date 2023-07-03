Kohima: Former personal secretary of SS Khaplang and self-styled major general (Rtd) Ang Mai was elected as the chief of the new NSCN-K which parted ways with the Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Yung Aung) group.
The 50-year-old from Tangshang Region was unanimously elected as the chairman of the NSCN (K) on June 27 at an emergency meeting of both the civil and military setup at its general headquarters (GHQ), a press statement from SS Major General Langnyei Konyak said.
Besides being the personal secretary to Khaplang, the new leader had held a number of senior positions in the NSCN (K), including Home Minister.
As EastMojo reported earlier, the GHQ Brigade (II) in Tangshang Area and Brigade (III) in Konyak region, Wancho region and Leinong region of NSCN-K (YA) in Myanmar had revolted against the leadership of Yung Aung and went on to form a new group using the old nomenclature under NSCN-K.
One cadre was killed as the two discordant groups of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) came to blows twice last month—on June 5 and June 13.
The statement said that the Naga Army had sent a meeting notice to all Naga Army unit commanders on April 5, 2023, but that Yung Aung had criticized the meeting as a “factional gathering” and prevented some officers from attending.
The Naga Army then deposed Yung Aung from the chairmanship of the party on April 10, for his “anti-national and anti-party activities” and has since been working independently.
Langnyei called on all Nagas to support Ang Mai. The group assured to continue its fight in the Naga national struggle by following the footsteps of its great leader, SS Khaplang who passed away in 2017.
