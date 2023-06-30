Aizawl: Assam Rifles seized heroin and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs two crore in two operations in Champai district of Mizoram near the border with Myanmar on Friday, a statement by the force said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided a place at Zote village and seized 125 grams of heroin packed in soap cases and hidden in a polythene bag, it said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In another operation, the paramilitary force seized 92 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes at Zokhawthar village in the border district.

The seized contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 2.07 crore, was handed over to Mizoram excise and narcotics department and Central customs department for legal proceedings, the statement added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 1.33 crore

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









