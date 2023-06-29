Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Wednesday night organized a candlelight vigil outside its office, calling for the restoration of peace and an end to the violence in Manipur. Dressed in traditional attire, students illuminated candles as a symbol of their solidarity.

Secretary General of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) and former NSF president, Mutsikhoyo Yhobu, while addressing the students said that the student body is “really shocked” over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence even as Manipur burns.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

This silence, he said, would only alienate the indigenous people of the North East Region.

“Government of India is having some hidden agenda. Home Minister, Amit Shah has visited and seen the situation with his own eyes in Manipur. More than 40,000 army personals are there along with the state forces, but they still could not stop the killing and vandalism which shows that the central government is not sincere on this violence,” Yhobu said.

He revealed that NESO in its meeting had decided to visit the strife-torn Manipur and meet with both the conflicting communities and appeal for non-violence.

Yhobu said that NESO would try to find a common platform for the two communities to come to dialogue as violence is not the answer to restore peace.

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep said that the Naga people stands in solidarity with Manipur. He condemned the killing incidents in the neighboring state and appealed to the Centre to seriously handle the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Nagaland startup NagaEd shines at IIM-Lucknow’s national investor meet

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









