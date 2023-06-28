Guwahati: To improve the economic, agricultural, and educational scenario of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tezpur University and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at the University’s KBR Auditorium on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by BTC secretary Dhiraj Saud and TU registrar Dr Biren Das in the presence of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, BTC chief Pramod Boro, Bodo Sahitya Sabha vice president Prasanta Boro and other dignitaries.

The MoU focuses on Tezpur University providing knowledge support to foster the development of robust and sustainable livelihoods in BTR with a particular emphasis on agriculture and agricultural products. The objective is to enhance the understanding and implementation of practices that promote healthy and sustainable growth in the region’s agricultural sector.

The signing of the MoU will usher in a new era of collaboration in developing BTR’s agricultural sector through multidisciplinary research in disease detection and prevention, exploration of food processing and food engineering technologies, and so on, between the gocernment and one of Assam’s premier universities, the Tezpur University.

Welcoming the MoU, Governor Kataria described it as the beginning of a new chapter in BTR as well as at Tezpur University towards contributing to the academic and overall growth of the state.

“I am glad that the MoU gives special emphasis on agriculture and developing agricultural-related products in the BTR. This is because the livelihood of the people of BTR is mainly based on agriculture and the region has lots of prospects which can be explored through this MoU,” Kataria said.

Kataria expressed his happiness that through this agreement Bodofa (the Father of Bodos) Upendra Nath Brahma Chair would be established at Tezpur University.

“I am eagerly waiting to see the establishment of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Chair at Tezpur University. Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma’s contributions to the Bodo community and his dedication to their cause is a source of inspiration. Therefore, I congratulate Tezpur University and BTC administration for having a chair named after the doyen,” Kataria also said.

Kataria also kicked off IEEE Smart Village Project through which is a sustainable rural community development programme at Jhawani village in Sonitpur district. The project is aimed at contributing to the upliftment of rural livelihood through the intervention of smart and sustainable technologies like solar-powered plants, oil and pulse mills, cold storage facility and fishery.

While addressing the gathering as the guest of honour, BTC chief Pramod Boro mentioned that BTR is an underdeveloped region and very few opportunities in terms of employability are available for Bodo people.

“For years we have fought for our identity, and our leader Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahm as thrived towards creating a better future for our community. Therefore, we need to embrace new ideas, create opportunities for our youth and invest in knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the 21st century,” Boro said.

“Through this MoU, we intend to drive innovation, enhance educational opportunities, and accelerate the overall growth of the region. Besides, we shall offer scholarships to five meritorious students, once the Upendra Nath Brahma chair is fully functional,” Boro further added.

Speaking on the occasion, TU vice chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said that the signing of the MoU is an occasion that brings together the spirit of progress, collaboration, and the fulfilment of aspirations.

“BTC carries history, struggle and legacy of Bodo aspiration. Similarly, the establishment of Tezpur University is the outcome of the Assam movement, and therefore, the University has a greater responsibility to fulfil the aspiration of all stakeholders concerned. It is thus, no coincidence that Tezpur University and BTC are finding common areas of cooperation,” Singh said.

Singh lauded Pramod Boro for focusing on education.

“I feel happy that the BTC administration is giving priority to education. Because you won’t find a society which is developed economically and culturally, but educationally backward,” Singh said.

He also said that the approval to start the Upendra Nath Brahma Chair ratification from the Academic Council and Board of Management has been obtained.

BTC chief’s officer on special duty (OSD) Geetartha Darshan Barua explained the background of the MoU by highlighting some of the thrust areas of cooperation such as the development of a Knowledge Centre at BTR with Tezpur University as a hub and establishment of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) as a unit to develop agricultural activities.

A book “Warp and Weft, Textile Tradition of the Bodos” by Dr Juri Gogoi Knowar, assistant professor, Tezpur University, was also released on the occasion.

The University members and BTC administration also paid homage to Upendra Nath Brahma by lighting a lamp. Apart from Tezpur University members, the ceremony was witnessed by students of neighbouring colleges and in the presence of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

