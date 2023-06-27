Kohima: The Nagaland government is likely to take a call on the Centre’s proposal for the creation of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ after the BJP-led central government proposed an autonomous council for the six eastern districts.
As EastMojo reported earlier, the ENPO, which threatened to boycott the polls over its demands, had called off its decision and extended support for the conduct of a ‘fair and peaceful conduct of elections’ in Nagaland.
As reported, the new arrangement was proposed to facilitate the creation of a Frontier Nagaland Autonomous Council comprising 40 elected representatives, seven nominated members and two esteemed members.
Many political parties that took part in the polls, including the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance, had made promises in their manifestoes for the six districts in the eastern part of the state.
With the latest notification issued by the Home Department, the state government is likely to take its call on the Centre’s proposal for the creation of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ by June end.
The state government has convened a consultative meeting with all stakeholders, including the 20 elected members of the eastern districts and tribal leaders of Nagaland.
The meeting on June 30 will be held at the state banquet hall in Kohima at 1:30 pm and will be attended by Nagaland chief minister, deputy chief ministers, ministers, both members of the parliament, and top state officials.
The eastern districts of Nagaland include Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator.
