Kohima: An active cadre of the Mynamar based NSCN-K (Yung Aung) has surrendered in Mon district on Sunday, an official from the Ministry of Defence said.
Concentrated and relentless efforts by the Assam Rifles resulted in surrender of the active cadre of the NSCN (K-YA).
The individual was active with the rebel group since 2012.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
PRO Defence Kohima informed that the former cadre of the Naga nationalist group was involved in various extortion related activities in the Area of Responsibility (AOR).
It was informed that 13 cadres of different factions have surrendered in the general area over the past one year.
Also read: Nagaland: Candlelight march in Kohima to pray for peace in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man urinates, defecates on floor of Air India flight mid-air, held
- Manipur violence: Meiteis protest in Pune, seek PM’s intervention
- ‘No work no pay’ rule in Manipur for employees not attending office
- ‘Help us to help Manipur’: Army says women activists interfering in ops
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram awaits Rs 10 crore relief from Centre
- Assam: Birds poisoned in Barpeta; environmentalists call for action