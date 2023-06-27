Kohima: An active cadre of the Mynamar based NSCN-K (Yung Aung) has surrendered in Mon district on Sunday, an official from the Ministry of Defence said.

Concentrated and relentless efforts by the Assam Rifles resulted in surrender of the active cadre of the NSCN (K-YA).

The individual was active with the rebel group since 2012.

PRO Defence Kohima informed that the former cadre of the Naga nationalist group was involved in various extortion related activities in the Area of Responsibility (AOR).

It was informed that 13 cadres of different factions have surrendered in the general area over the past one year.

